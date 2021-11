CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Openly carried firearms may be banned in City of Conway-owned buildings and its events, depending on an upcoming vote by the Conway City Council.

The council heard a special presentation on Monday regarding the state’s updates to open carry laws, which declared South Carolina a Second Amendment sanctuary state, eliminated the $50 fee for a concealable weapon permit and for concealed weapon permit holders to openly carry their weapons with them, or in their car, unless there’s signage stating otherwise.