FLORENCE S.C. (WBTW)-- Volunteers braved the heat to help paint basketball courts at Northwest Community Park in Florence. It was the first of several courts to be painted as part of the Canvas the Courts project.

“People are taking the time out of their busy schedule to make sure that their community is beautiful," Canvas the Courts liaison Shelanda Deas said, "That’s important, to know that you really care about your neighborhood.” Volunteers worked Friday through Sunday.