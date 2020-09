GRAND STRAND AND PEE DEE (WBTW) - Planet Fitness is offering easy-to-do virtual workouts that anyone can do from home. Watch as Living Local Carolina host Rainee Romero tries one out!

"Now more than ever it’s important to stay active. So we’re streaming trainer-led workouts from in-club that anyone can do, from anywhere! Tune in Monday through Friday on Facebook or YouTube." - Planet Fitness