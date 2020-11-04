Living Local Carolina: Myrtle Beach Pinball Museum Gets Visitors From All Over The World

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – All-you-can-play arcade featuring 25+ pinball machines. The Myrtle Beach Pinball Museum is a project that features modern pinball machines from the 1970’s to today.

“Our dream is to build a permanent place which will be the home of Myrtle Beach’s largest pinball machine collection. Rather than have these pinball machines sit in a private warehouse or garage, the goal is to build a permanent space, “a museum of fully playable machines”, where the public can not only see them, but actually PLAY all their old favorites. Its 100% volunteer. It’s all about the love of the game of pinball and kids’ charities. A not-for-profit corporation has been established to further this cause. Staffed by volunteers, excess revenues are donated to children’s charities: Make-A-Wish, SOS Healthcare, and St. Judes Children’s Hospital.” – Myrtle Beach Pinball Machine Facebook Page