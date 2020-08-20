Living Local Carolina: Ripley’s New Penguin Playhouse Allows Guests To Have Up-Close Experiences With Penguins And Purchase Penguin Art For Conservation Efforts

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse is a 5,500-square-foot expansion and the largest in Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach’s 20-year history. The new addition includes a brand-new Ocean Wonders gallery with eight new tanks, housing awesome new species of fish from all over the world. Two new state-of-the-art classrooms for programs and school groups allow guests to get up close and personal with these extraordinary birds. These unique experiences lead up to the world-class penguin habitat, with floor-to-ceiling viewing glass more than 50 feet long and a 360-degree crawl tunnel for guests to waddle through and immerse themselves. Stop in to view the penguin nursery, which will house and care for baby penguins. Don’t miss this exciting new exhibit!

Information from Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.