Living Local Carolina: The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Offers A Look At Local Black History

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Colored School served African-American students in the Myrtle Beach area for more than 20 years. Now, a new Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center provides a window to that past, as well as a door to the future for all. Thanks to leadership from the City of Myrtle Beach, vision from former students and a partnership among public and private entities, the old school has been preserved in spirit and recreated in fact, and continues to fulfill an educational mission.

From The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum & Education Center Facebook Page.