Living Local Carolina: Doc Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari Brings A One Of A Kind Wildlife Encounter That’s AT NIGHT

Join Living Local Carolina Host Rainee Romero as she heads back into the jungle for Doc Antle's Wild Encounters Night Safari… an amazing new experience that is distinctly different from their already incredible Day Safari Encounter.

As you make your way through the most exquisite lush tropical garden, you’ll come upon the grand Tiger Palace where you’ll be introduced to a dazzling array of adult Bengal Tigers ranging in color from the exotic Snow White tiger to the rarest tiger in the world, The Golden Tabby.

After enjoying a light dinner, you’ll have an opportunity to hand feed these amazing big cats in a once-in-a-lifetime encounter that you’ll find nowhere else in the world.

You’ll relax in the courtyard with Bubbles, a sweet 9,000 pound African elephant, and get up-close and personal with amazing endangered wildlife including monkeys and many more. You’ll also have an opportunity to toast marshmallows with Sugriva, our beloved and world-famous chimpanzee.

Doc Antle has really done it again with this amazing new Night Safari adventure. Be sure to check out the pricing incentives when combining the Day and Night Safari tours ($50 discount per person is included in your combination Day and Night Safari tour pricing).

It’s an unforgettable experience you’ll only have at Myrtle Beach Safari, in the night of the jungle.

This experience is completely interactive and lasts approximately 2-3 hours.

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED for the Wild Encounters Night Safari Tours which begin at $339 per person. Digital upload photo packages are available at an additional cost.

Information provided by – docantlesnightsafari.com/