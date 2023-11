Tickets to the Nutcracker 2023 are on sale NOW! This year the spectacular performance with the Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre will be in the Main Street Theater in Downtown Conway. See performance times below.

Sat, 11/25 (2 pm) Sun, 11/26 (2 pm)

Sat, 12/9 (4 pm) Sat, 12/16 (4 pm)

Wed, 12/20 (2 pm & 7 pm)

Thurs, 12/21 (2 pm & 7 pm)

Fri, 12/22 (2 pm & 7 pm)