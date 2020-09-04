Living Local Carolina: The Ricky Sapp Foundation Encourages Kids To “Dream Big, Live Big” – Sponsored By Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

GRAND STRAND AND PEE DEE (WBTW) – Ricky Sapp partners with Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union as their Buddy Project Speaker, and encourages kids to “Be A Buddy, Not A Bully”, but Sapp also has a nonprofit that encourages kids to live out their dreams.

The Ricky Sapp Foundation was formed by NFL Veteran Linebacker Ricky Sapp. Ricky encourages youth to make positive changes within themselves, their schools and communities. A single action can make a difference in the community; collective action can greatly impact the world. Ricky Sapp is driven by a single goal: to do his part in making the world a better place for all, one child at a time.

Encouraging kids to Dream Big Live Big is his passion while also modeling to adults that they have to step up and play a vital role in these coming generations. The Ricky Sapp Foundation was founded to aid kids in becoming their very best and to educate adults that their actions do matter. The Ricky Sapp foundation has provided hundreds of kids with support such as backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, new shoes and more. therickysappfoundation.com