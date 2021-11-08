1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Dillon County Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 11:30 p.m., a pedestrian and the driver of a freight-liner wrecker were assisting a disabled vehicle on I-95 Northbound at mile marker 196 when an unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian and parked wrecker, according to troopers.

The unknown vehicle left the scene and did not stop, according to SCHP. The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries. They have not yet been identified by authorities.

The incident is under investigation by the SCHP and Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation team. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-661-4705.