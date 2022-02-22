1 dead in 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Bennettsville police are investigating after a crash Early Tuesday morning left one person dead.

Police were sent near the intersection of Highway 38 and Highway 15-401 for a crash between a Jeep and a motorcycle.

The crash happened when the Jeep failed to yield to the motorcycle and turned in front of them to enter a parking lot, according to police.

The motorcycle struck the side of the Jeep, and the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, according to police. He died as a result of his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Bennettsville Police Department. Count on News13 for updates.

