1 hospitalized, 1 arrested in apparent stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A stabbing in Florence has resulted in one person being hospitalized.

Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says officers responded to the 200 block of West Elm Street just after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, in reference to an assault. Officers found a victim with an apparent stab wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries that were reported as non-life threatening.

Jasmine Hickmon, who lives in the 200 block of West Elm Street according to booking records, was taken into custody at the scene without incident, police say. She was booked into the Florence County Detention Center just after 8 p.m. and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.