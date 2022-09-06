COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 10 people died in 10 different crashes on South Carolina roads during the Labor Day weekend holiday, including four in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, according to the South Caroline Department of Public Safety.

The holiday reporting period began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday. There were 12 fatalities during the 2021 Labor Day holiday.

Among those killed was Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris. He died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Highway 905 in Horry County.

One person was also killed Sunday night after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Dillon County. Another person died in a crash late Sunday night on West Billy Farrow Highway in Darlington County.

Another person died Sunday evening in a crash on Highway 31 in Florence County, according to the Department of Public Safety, but no information was immediately available. It happened at about 9 p.m.

So far, there have been at least 681 people have died in 630 on South Carolina roads in 2022. There were 806 deaths in 2021.

In addition to investigating the fatal crashes, troopers made 124 arrests for driving under the influence, investigated 1,006 crashes and issued 5,685 citations over the holiday weekend, the SCDPS said.