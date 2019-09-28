19-year-old in critical condition after Lumberton party ends in gunfire

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after a shooting in Lumberton left one man hurt.

Deputies from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1031 Mt. Olive Road at around 12:30 Saturday morning to reports of a person shot, according to a press release from Sheriff Wilkins.

That’s where first responders found a 19-year-old from Maxton suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Sheriff Wilkins says the gunfire erupted after a fight between “two groups who were attending a party at the location.”

Deputies encourage anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

Investigators plan on pursuing criminal charges in this case.

You can contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.