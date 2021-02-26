2 area bars, 1 store have alcohol licenses suspended or revoked

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several Grand Strand and Pee Dee businesses have had their alcohol licenses suspended or revoked over the past several months.

Off the Hook, which is a night club in Atlantic Beach, had its license revoked in November 2020 for “permitting any act, the commission of which tends to create a public nuisance or which constitutes a crime under the laws of the state,” according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (DOR).

M&P Lounge in Lake City had its license revoked in October 2020 for “knowingly permitting gambling or games of chance upon the licensed premises” and “knowingly selling, offering for sale, or possessing any beverage or alcoholic liquors the sale or possession of which is prohibited on the licensed premises under the law of this state,” according to the DOR.

On Jan. 23, 2020, the DOR issued a notice of intent to fine the business $3,400 and revoke the beer and wine permit. The business fought it, but admitted it violated state law by allowing gambling and selling unpermitted alcohol, according to the DOR. The business entered into a consent agreement.

Stop and Shop, Inc., a convenience store in Coward, had its license suspended for “selling, offering for sale or possessing any beverage that is prohibited on the premises,” according to the DOR. The suspension ended Friday.

None of these suspensions or revocations is related to the “last call” order.