2 charged with using brass knuckles to rob, assault golf shop employee, police say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a man and a woman with allegedly robbing a golf shop after assaulting an employee with brass knuckles.

Glenda Ruth Fuson, 38, of Atlantic Beach, and Travis Tamond Little, 36, of Longs, have been charged with armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon. The incident happened on Oct. 3 at The Old Golf Shop on Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.

Police say the two allegedly forced their way into the building through the rear door. Using brass knuckles, the two allegedly assaulted the victim, who was preparing to open for business, police said.

Little allegedly demanded money and the victim gave him a bank bag containing between $500 and $600, according to the report. The two then fled the scene.

“We are proud of the investigative work performed by our detectives,” said North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Greg Purden. “And we thank the Atlantic Beach Police Department, the Horry County Police Department and the U.S Marshals for their cooperation and assistance in making these arrests.”

Fuson remains in J. Reuben Long on $7,500 bond as of Thursday afternoon. Little remains in J. Reuben Long on $15,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon.