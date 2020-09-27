2 Horry County residents arrested in NC for drug possession

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Two Horry County residents were arrested Saturday during a traffic stop along I-95 in North Carolina after police find 6 1/2 kilos of Cocaine.

According to the Nash County Sheriffs Office, it occurred at 4:00 p.m. along Interstate 95 Southbound at the 143 mile marker.

Shackeel Aaron Coleman, 29, of Conway is charged with two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine, and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Yenitza Elisse Coleman, 27, of Myrtle Beach is charged with two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine and Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Photo courtesy Nash County Sheriffs Office

Shackeel and Yenitza Coleman are currently incarcerated in the Nash County Detention Center.

