HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Two Horry County residents were arrested Saturday during a traffic stop along I-95 in North Carolina after police find 6 1/2 kilos of Cocaine.
According to the Nash County Sheriffs Office, it occurred at 4:00 p.m. along Interstate 95 Southbound at the 143 mile marker.
Shackeel Aaron Coleman, 29, of Conway is charged with two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine, and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.
Yenitza Elisse Coleman, 27, of Myrtle Beach is charged with two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine and Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.
Shackeel and Yenitza Coleman are currently incarcerated in the Nash County Detention Center.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Lindsey Graham announces date set for Supreme Court Justice hearing
- Court nixes SC witness requirement on absentee ballots
- 2 Horry County residents arrested in NC for drug possession
- Victim’s family speaks out as NC man accused of killing his children’s mom appears in court
- NC hit-and-run suspect armed with machete leads authorities on chase, police say