AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Officials say that the crash happened around 1:36 p.m. on Edwards Road and Magnolia Highway in Aynor.

Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to officials.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

