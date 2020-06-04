2 injured in jet ski crash in Little River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
JET SKI GENERIC_1529806080330.PNG.jpg

File photo

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after their jet ski crashed into a dock, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Waterfront Avenue in Little River at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is also looking into the crash.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories