2 injured in jet ski crash in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after their jet ski crashed into a dock, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The incident happened in the 4000 block of Waterfront Avenue in Little River at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is also looking into the crash.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- McLeod Health modifies visitation for Florence, Cheraw hospitals
- North MB Lowes donates 15 gallons of paint, helps humane society
- Authorities investigating YouTuber, husband who gave up custody of adopted son with autism
- Reopening SC may have led to spike in COVID-19 cases, health officials say
- 19-year-old woman charged with looting from businesses in downtown Charleston