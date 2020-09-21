2-year-old shot in Dillon over the weekend

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-year-old was shot in Dillon over the weekend, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane.

The shooting happened on South Fourth Ave. Saturday night.

The child is recovering at Richland Memorial Hospital. There is no word on what caused the shooting. Police said there is a person of interest in the case but released no other details.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST PEE DEE HEADLINES: