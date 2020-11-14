2020 ‘Art in the Park’ happening this weekend, artists grateful for local support

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The 48th annual, ‘Art in the Park’ is being held at Valor Park at The Market Common this weekend. Over 40 artists are there selling jewelry, woodwork, glass art, photos, paintings, and more.

Artists say they rely on art shows like, ‘Art in the Park’ for income and say, due to the pandemic, a lot of shows have been canceled.

“Every show has been canceled except this one so it’s been really really rough. I have plenty of time to make stuff so I’m stocked but hopefully come next spring we’ll have shown again…we’re relying on it,” said Michele Blank with Work of Art stained glass studio.

Blank said she’s been doing this for over 45 years and used to have a shop but now solely does art shows.

“That’s my sole income and has been for about 30 years now and I design each one of these as an original design and it’s one of a kind,” said Blank.

Kathleen Swanson with Side Porch Handmade Soap said she started her business after retiring from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“We probably lost about 7 shows this year so we took a good hit but thankfully we’ve built up a nice clientele that our regular costumes, website have made up for that difference,” said Kathleen Swanson with Side Porch Handmade Soap.

Artists here say they love what they do and are excited to show the public their passions.

“The only reason I call it a little business is because people pay me to take away a little bit of what I have done for fun so if you enjoy your job and they pay you to do it, then it ain’t work and that’s me,” said Bobby Clemenger with Wreaths Bowls and Such.

Local artist Gina Luague with Collections by Gina said she’s thankful for the community’s support.

“They come out, gather, and purchase your items and they just wanna support locals so I’m really thankful to the Myrtle Beach community for giving me a great welcome,” said Luague.

Luague added, “We’ve taken a hit from COVID but I’m sure we’re gonna get pass this. This community has been amazing so I’m glad to be here.”

Local artist Tony Marra with PasQualiPaints said the pandemic has actually benefited him because it led him to create his business of using milk paint to create art.

“With COVID and the financial challenges, I couldn’t run to Michaels and buy stuff so I had to make stuff with what I could put my hands on so my neighbors were donating plastic bottles, or scrap pieces of wood,” said Marra.

Marra said he now has a business for life.

“The energy from the people I live with and the positive support, has been wonderful. COVID has changed my life in a good way,” said Marra.

The Art in the Park will continue Sunday November 15th from 10am-4pm in Valor Mark at The Market Common.

