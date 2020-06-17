2020 Sgt. Terrance Carraway scholarship awarded to 4 area high school graduates

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Chief Allen Heidler of the Florence Police Department and Terrence Rashad Carraway of the Terrence F. Caraway foundation awarded four area high school graduates with the Sergeant Terrence Carraway Memorial scholarship, during a small ceremony in the City Council Chambers Wednesday morning.

The 2020 recipients of the scholarship are Cordell S. Davis of West Florence high school, Natalie G. Henson of Mayo high school, Omaria E. Hennigan of Lake City high school, and Sophie R. Roemhildt of Hartsville high school. Each graduate received $1,000 to go toward higher education expenses.

This need-based scholarship was established in January of 2019 to honor the life and work of Sergeant Terrence Carraway, whose watch ended October 3, 2018. The joint effort by the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation and Florence Police Department is a commitment to the continuation of Terrence’s work with the youth in the Florence and Darlington area, to help them have a brighter future.

Cordell Davis plans to attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia and major in Electrical Engineering.

Omaria Hennegan intends to major in nursing at Florence Darlington Technical College.

Natalie Henson plans to attend Clemson University and majored in Graphic Communications, Marketing, and Spanish.

Sophie Roemhildt intends to major in Engineering at the University of South Carolina.

The recipients of the scholarship applied from school

districts in Florence and Darlington Counties, and were selected from a comprehensive review of their application, high school transcripts, SAT/ACT scores and a 500-word essay.



Information regarding this scholarship is provided each year to all of the Florence and Darlington school district guidance counselors.