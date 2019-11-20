2nd person dies as result of head-on crash in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A second person has died as a result of a head-on crash in Florence County.

Jaquez Jones, 21, of Lamar, died Tuesday night as a result of his injuries, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken reported on Wednesday. He was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another on W. Second Loop Road Extension in Florence.

Shae’Quana Monae Williams, 31, of Darlington, also was killed in the crash, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Williams was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a 2006 Nissan Sentra crossed the center line while traveling north and struck a 2004 Toyota Avalon that was traveling south, head-on. The drivers of both cars were sent to the hospital for their injuries, a passenger in the Sentra was killed.

