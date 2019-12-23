3 dead, 5 injured in head-on crash on I-95 near Rowland

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – Three people are dead and five injured in a crash that happened Sunday on I-95 near Rowland, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Sgt. S.B. Lewis the crash involved 4 cars and happened around 2:30 p.m. A car traveling south on I-95 crossed the median and struck another vehicle head-on. The driver and passenger in that first car died from the crash, the passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The passenger of the car that was struck head-on also died in the crash, according to Lewis. The driver of that car suffered serious injuries.

The crash caused two other cars to be involved, according to Lewis. From those cars, four others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol cleared the crash at around 6 p.m.