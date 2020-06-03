3 injured in 5 vehicle crash on Hwy 544 in Conway

CONWAY, SC. (WBTW) — Three people have been transported from the scene of a five-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Highway 544 that happened at 4:09 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene. SCHP are investigating.

