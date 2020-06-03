3 injured in 5 vehicle crash on Hwy 544 in Conway

CONWAY, SC. (WBTW) — Three people have been transported from the scene of a five-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Highway 544 that happened at 4:09 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene. SCHP are investigating.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to delays.

