3 shot at house party in Scotland County; deputies seek public’s help with investigation

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot Saturday during a house party in Scotland County, and sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in their investigation.

It happened on Crestline Road in the Hasty community, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a Facebook post. Deputies said the victims had non-life-threatening injuries but have not released any other information about their conditions.

The party involved people from Scotland and surrounding counties, and most of those at the party were between 16 and 26 years old of age, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from parents who know their child may have attended the party and witnessed the shooting or have information that could be crucial to the investigation,” the Facebook post said. “At this time the individuals that have been interviewed are unwilling to share any information with us on the incident. As a community we must work together to hold those accountable for the shooting and prevent this from happening in the future.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-276-3385, to email sdover@scotlandcounty.org or to contact Scotland County Crime Stoppers.