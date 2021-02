LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue Teams are on scene of a two-car crash that injured four people in Little River.

Crews arrived on scene around 10:30 a.m. at Robert Edge Parkway and Old Sanders Road.

Four people were transported to a local medical facility with injuries, according to officials.

North Myrtle Beach Rescue squad is assisting and South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.