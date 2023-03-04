MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — “48 Hours” will focus on Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial Saturday night on News13.

“’48 Hours’ explores the double life of a once prominent lawyer and his stunning fall from grace. Murdaugh is now an admitted drug addict, thief and convicted murderer.”

Murdaugh was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

The jury convicted him on all charges Thursday night after about three hours of deliberations.