HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Five cars were involved in a crash in the Surfside Beach area on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of 1390 South Commons Dr. at 2:29 p.m. Minor injuries were reported and treated at the scene, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No one was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina High Patrol was also at the scene and investigating.

