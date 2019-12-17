5 people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 707 near Big Block Road

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – A multi-vehicle crash has shut down traffic on Highway 707 near Big Block Road.

Five people were injured and taken to the hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

SC Highway 707 near Big Block Road is shut down to traffic as of noon. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

