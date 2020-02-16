5 taken to hospital after vehicle ends up in water off Highway 501

GALIVANTS FERRY (WBTW) – Five people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a vehicle ended up in the water, fire officials say.

The single-vehicle wreck happened near the 100 block of West Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched around 4:43 p.m. HCFR got mutual aid from Marion County. Highway Patrol also responded.

Highway Patrol says a tow truck is on its way to get the vehicle out. Five were taken to the hospital for evaluation, HCFR says.

