MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — The 5th annual Murrells Inlet Chicken Bog Challenge will be back this year with safety guidelines in place.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Uncle Tito’s in Murrells Inlet.

Cooking teams will compete for the title as Murrells Inlet Chicken Bog Champion. There will be 15 teams this year with safety guidelines in place to ensure a fun, safe event for all.

Event wristbands will be sold to sample all of the recipes.

This is a family and pet friendly event.

Fleet Specialties is sponsoring the event to benefit the Surf Dreams Foundation.

