7 vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Longs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County fire crews responded to a 7 vehicle wreck in Longs Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 905 and Highway 90 around 2:43 p.m., according to a post from HCFR.

At 2:43 p.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched to a 7-vehicle accident at Hwy. 905 and Hwy. 9.



1 person was transported to the hospital with injuries.



1 person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Hwy. 9 W. is going to be blocked to traffic for an undetermined amount of time.

Highway Patrol also responded.

The post said Highway 9 West is going to be blocked to traffic for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as of 3:28 p.m. Sunday.

