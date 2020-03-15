LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County fire crews responded to a 7 vehicle wreck in Longs Sunday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 905 and Highway 90 around 2:43 p.m., according to a post from HCFR.
At 2:43 p.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched to a 7-vehicle accident at Hwy. 905 and Hwy. 9.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 15, 2020
1 person was transported to the hospital with injuries.
Hwy. 9 W. is going to be blocked to traffic for an undetermined amount of time. Please avoid the area.@SCDPS_PIO is on scene. pic.twitter.com/HlKItH4AnS
Highway Patrol also responded.
The post said Highway 9 West is going to be blocked to traffic for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as of 3:28 p.m. Sunday.
Latest Headlines
- 7 vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Longs
- Myrtle Beach to close public facilities; city under state of emergency
- One hurt in Horry County after motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck
- Ohio looking at closing restaurants, bars due to coronavirus
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints suspends worship services globally due to coronavirus