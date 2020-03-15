7 vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Longs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County fire crews responded to a 7 vehicle wreck in Longs Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 905 and Highway 90 around 2:43 p.m., according to a post from HCFR.

Highway Patrol also responded.

The post said Highway 9 West is going to be blocked to traffic for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as of 3:28 p.m. Sunday.

