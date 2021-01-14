8K orange masks donated for Robeson County inmates

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Thanks to a special donation, inmates in Robeson County will now be able to mask up against COVID-19.

A donation of 8,000 orange masks, specially made for inmates, was delivered to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, according to a post from the department on Facebook.

“We were pleased to accept them and will distribute them throughout the detention center and to any new incoming inmates,” the office said in the post.

The masks were made by the same company that has been instrumental in providing masks to sports organizations like the NBA, according to the office.

