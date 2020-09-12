9/11 Memorial drive-by event held in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 9/11 memorial drive-by event was held Friday in North Myrtle Beach to honor those who lost their lives 19 years ago.

The memorial event has been happening at the Horseshoe in North Myrtle Beach for 14 years, but instead of everyone gathering there, the event was changed to a drive-by due to the pandemic.

Event organizers Jay Mozeley and George O’Neill said they hold the event to remember those who lost their lives and to honor the heroes.

“We can never forget, we can never forget what happened on 9/11,” said Mozeley.



Photos taken at event by Maria DeBone

The event started at 6 p.m. when a procession of cars, motorcycles and golf carts went down Main Street in North Myrtle Beach and drove by the Horseshoe.

At the end of the procession, drivers would salute and wave to active military members, police and firefighters who were surrounding a memorial wreath.

The memorial wreath will be on display at the Horseshoe until Sunday and then it’ll be taken to sea by a boat captain.