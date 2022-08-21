MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Gas prices in South Carolina were 43 cents a gallon less than the national average on Sunday, with a gallon of unleaded gas costing $3.47 on average in the Palmetto State, according to AAA.

The average price in neighboring North Carolina on Sunday was $3.60, 30 cents less a gallon than the $3.90 national average.

The average price in South Carolina has continued dropping since the record high of $4.61 a gallon was set on June 11, going from $3.95 a month ago to $3.51 one week ago, an 11% drop.

Overall, the average price has fallen 12.2% in the past month, but it remains 17.9% higher than a year ago when a gallon cost $2.85.

Across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, Horry County has the lowest average price at $3.42 a gallon, five cents below the state average of $3.47; Georgetown County has the price at $3.64.

Here are the average prices for counties in the Grand Strand and Pee areas of the Carolinas:

SOUTH CAROLINA

Horry County — $3.42

Darlington — $3.52

Dillon — $3.57

Florence County — $3.46

Georgetown — $3.64

Marion County — $3.44

Marlboro — $3.58

NORTH CAROLINA

Robeson County — $3.60

Scotland — $3.67