Air National Guard to fly over Myrtle Beach, Pee Dee areas Monday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Air National Guard will fly over the Myrtle Beach and Pee Dee areas on Monday to thank those on the front lines working at area hospitals.

The Swamp Fox pilots are scheduled to pass over Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet between 11:05 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Tidelands Health hospitals are the first two flyover spots on the operation’s East Route, which will continue up the coast, through the Pee Dee.

The F-16 fighter jets are expected to reach the Grand Strand Medical Center between 11:10 and 11:25, heading up the coast to McLeod Loris, UMSC in Dillon, then to Cheraw, Darlington, and Florence. See below for the full schedule.

To find the location closest to you and the expected timeframe for the flyover, check out the lists below.





“We will be keeping an eye to the sky Monday morning to make sure we don’t miss this amazing thank you,” said Pam Maxwell, chief nursing officer at Tidelands Health. “Our thanks to the South Carolina Air National Guard for arranging such a special thank you to our team and other health care professionals and first responders across our wonderful state.”

The F-16 jets of the 169th Fighter Wing returning from a training mission will split into three groups, with each group flying over different regions of the state in a display of thanks to health care professionals and first responders.

Those who capture photos and videos of the flyover are encouraged to share them on social media with the tags #AFFlyover or #AirForceSalutes.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing. “Look up on Monday morning and know your South Carolina Air National Guard is proud to serve with you. Our intent is to boost morale in our Great State.”