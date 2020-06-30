American Red Cross assists MB family after home fire

Myrtle Beach, SC – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Wando River Rd in Myrtle Beach, was damaged by a fire yesterday evening.

Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to the fire. The Red Cross is helping one person by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The American Red Cross continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They said they understand this is a stressful time and people want to know what they can do now to protect themselves and their families. Below are some everyday steps that people in the U.S. can take. In addition, stay informed about what’s happening in your community and always follow the directions of state and local authorities.

Stay home if you can and avoid any non-essential travel. Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

if you can and avoid any non-essential travel. Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet — about two arm lengths — away from others if you must go out in public. Stay connected with loved ones through video and phone calls, texts and social media. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

by keeping at least 6 feet — about two arm lengths — away from others if you must go out in public. Stay connected with loved ones through video and phone calls, texts and social media. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect household surfaces daily and high-touch surfaces frequently throughout the day. High-touch surfaces include phones, remote controls, counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables. Follow CDC guidance.

daily and high-touch surfaces frequently throughout the day. High-touch surfaces include phones, remote controls, counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables. Follow CDC guidance. Cover your coughs and sneezes. Use a tissue to cover your nose and mouth, and throw used tissues in a lined trash can.

HOW TO HELP: Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

LATEST HEADLINES: