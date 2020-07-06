American Red Cross to host blood drive at Tanger Outlets on Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 17, Hwy 501, and the American Red Cross Blood Services will team up to host a blood drive on Tuesday due to an increased demand for blood.
The event will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following Tanger locations:
- Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 17 in suite 815, between Vineyard Vines and North Face
- Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 in suite EE200, across from Gap Factory Store
Pre-register at this link or event date walk-ins are welcome.
American Red Cross Blood Services will also test for COVID-19 antibodies with every successful donation.
