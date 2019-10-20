Andrews man charged with DUI following crash that killed one, seriously hurt another

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – An Andrews man is charged with DUI after a wreck that left one person dead and another seriously hurt.

Benjamin Lockliear, 37, of Andrews is charged with two counts of felony DUI, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 7:40 Saturday night on Seaboard Road in Andrews.

Lockliear, who was driving a 2014 GMC truck, hit a 2010 Chevrolet SUV from behind while they were both heading west.

The crash killed the driver of the SUV and left the passenger seriously hurt. The passenger was transported to Grand Strand Medical Cente for treatment.

Lockliear was not hurt in the wreck. According to Vinelink, he is still in custody at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol. Count on News13 for updates.