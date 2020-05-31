‘Angry and appalled:’ Florence police chief issues statement as department condemns ‘senseless act’

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence Police Department Police Chief Allen Heidler released a statement Sunday morning.
“We are a police department committed to our citizens and to our community
partnerships and we are angry and appalled by another crime being committed by
rouge cops who have, yet again, tarnished the badges of law enforcement across
this nation. We condemn this senseless act and we stand firmly with our citizens
who are rightfully outraged by this atrocity. We pray for peace and for justice to
prevail.”
-Chief Allen Heidler, City of Florence Police Department
The statement comes as protests erupt across the country in the wake of the George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he begged for air has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.