Annette Peagler joins WBTW anchor team

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – WBTW News 13 today announced that Annette Peagler will join the station as co-anchor of its newscasts at 5:30 PM and 11 PM. She will also serve as the sole anchor for Fox News at Ten, the 30-minute nightly newscast produced by WBTW for Myrtle Beach FOX affiliate WFXB.

Ms. Peagler will join current anchors Meghan Miller at 5:30 PM and Bob Juback at 11 PM. She arrives from WATN-TV in Memphis, Tennessee where she was weekend evening anchor.

Ms. Peagler started her broadcasting career at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, Ohio, as the first-ever apprentice for E.W. Scripps. At the conclusion of the two-year program, she was hired as a WCPO weekend producer.

Ms. Peagler has also worked as a multimedia journalist for WKEF ABC 22/WRGT FOX 45 in Dayton, Ohio, and as a reporter and fill-in anchor for WLBT in Jackson, Mississippi.

These changes follow Nicole Boone’s announcement that she will retire from her full-time role as co-anchor of WBTW weeknight newscasts to become the station’s special events anchor.

WBTW Vice-President and General Manager Jeff West said: “We are delighted to welcome Annette Peagler to the WBTW News team. We’re fortunate to be able to hire someone with Annette’s experience and track record of community involvement.”