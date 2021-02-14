Annual food bank craft fair helps small business owners and those in need

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — To raise money for those in need, some local residents put together a food bank craft fair to benefit The Salvation Army of Horry County.

The event was held from 9-4 pm inside the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.

100 vendors participated by showing off their arts and crafts while helping a good cause. Inside of paying for their booths directly, they donated food or money to The Salvation Army of Horry County.

“It is Valentine’s day so we’re showing our community some love by giving back providing food for the needy,” Nicole Saenz, a vendor and owner of Rock n’ Roots Plant Co. at the event said.

The organizers, Nancy, and Alexander Smith said this is the 7th annual food bank craft fair but said this one feels even more important because, “With the pandemic, people out with COVID, the need is unbelievable this year and it’s not just the elderly, there’s a lot of young people, kids at home 24/7 so the need is just tremendous.”

Sarah Burnett with The Salvation Army of Horry County said the need for food donations has risen during the pandemic.

“All of the food we get today will probably stock our pantry for at least the next 6 months,” Burnett said.

To donate to The Salvation Army of Horry County, visit their website here.