Beer garden to open in Myrtle Beach off Hwy 17

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 17 shoppers will soon have a new place to sip on local craft beer with the upcoming opening of the Tidal Creek Beer Garden.

The permanent outdoor kiosk will feature Tidal Creek’s flagship beers, set to begin serving guests in early September. This new experiential offering complements the outlet brand lineup of over 100 stores, including Sperry, Tommy Bahama, Vera Bradley and vineyard vines.

“The Tidal Creek Beer Garden will surely be a hit for Myrtle Beach’s many tourists throughout the year as well as year-round residents,” said Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Marketing Manager Carlee Dewey. “We continuously look for ways to enhance shopper experiences and with this addition, we’ll be able to offer the community a chance to enjoy their visit with the finest local craft brews.”

Tidal Creek Brewhouse is one of Myrtle Beach’s newest craft breweries, as well as a coffee roaster and kitchen, where locals have come to love small-batch, specialty craft beer, coffee and excellent food with friends, neighbors and the community. The name pays homage to owners Dara and Adrian’s love for all aspects of living on the water – from kayaking and relaxing by the firepit to braving the occasional hurricane that blows through. Serving locals since June 2020 at The Market Common District, Tidal Creek Brewhouse quickly turned into a popular beachside treasure.

“We are excited to work with Tanger and a local Myrle Beach food & beverage team to expand our presence in the Grand Strand with our innovative, licensed Beer Garden concept, serving both our core brands as well as seasonal specials,” stated Dara Liberatore Sawczuk, President of Tidal Creek Brewhouse.

Less than a year after debuting locally, Tidal Creek Brewhouse will soon join the Tanger Outlets community with a new beer garden situated in front of the fountain and next to Sketchers, serving shoppers a new experiential offering. Shoppers are invited to enjoy a cold one as they shop through over 100 stores featuring the latest styles and can’t-miss deals!

Tidal Creek Brewhouse is a craft brewery, coffee roaster and kitchen located near the airport in the Market Common District. Open 7 days a week, starting at 7am, Tidal Creek offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch on weekends, accompanied by beer and seltzer made on-site, along with wines, ciders and a full bar.

With plenty of outdoor seating, a large beer garden, an off-leash dog play area, and entertainment including live music and events (e.g., DJ Bingo, Yoga, Paint & Pint, etc.), Tidal Creek created a community focused, family friendly 3rd space to relax and socialize with friends new and old.