Another strip club hoping to open at spot of former Derriere’s in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – New owners are hoping to open another strip club in the vacant spot on Seaboard Street that was once the infamous Derriere’s.

“Lust” would be the name of the newest gentleman’s club to open for business at the property. City officials say the license is in the application stage for Lust Gentlemen’s Club to take over 804 Seaboard St.

The city has not issued the new business license yet, but the place would have a new name and a new owner.

The property was deemed such a public nuisance at one time that the state wanted to shut it down after multiple prostitution arrests were made there. Police had said Derriere’s was operating as a brothel there and that they identified more than 200 acts of apparent prostitution at the location.

