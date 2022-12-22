MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover will stick around for the remainder of the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s along the coast and mid-50s in the Pee Dee. The beaches have been in the 60s since early this morning.

Tonight will still be fairly mild with 50 degrees seen at the coast and mid-40s inland. There is a small rain chance between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., but no thunderstorms are expected.

A powerful cold front with trailing arctic air will move through the viewing area early tomorrow morning and as a result, temperatures will fall all morning and afternoon.

Before 6 a.m., the Grand Strand will be nearly 50 degrees and that is the high temperature for the day. By noon, temperatures along the coast will be in the upper-30s and then in the mid-20s by 10 p.m.

Similarly, inland will start the day at 6 a.m. in the mid-40s. By noon, temperatures will be in the mid-30s, and then by 10 p.m. temperatures will be in the low 20s.

The passage of the front is also going to bring some gusty winds to the area. There is already a wind advisory in place for Scotland County. This advisory includes sustained winds up to 39 mph for at least an hour and/or gusts of 40-50 mph. This is in effect until tomorrow evening.

With gusty winds and cold temperatures, wind chill is also something that needs to be factored in. By 2 p.m. tomorrow it will feel like 28 degrees at the coast and 24 in the Pee Dee. Inland the wind chill is going to be below 10 degrees Friday night into Saturday

Friday night into Christmas Eve morning temperatures will be down to 20 at the beaches and in the mid-teens in the Pee Dee. It will feel much colder with the wind chill. High temperatures on Christmas Eve are only going to make it to the mid to upper-30s which is the coldest since 1989.

Cold temperatures continue Saturday night with temperatures still in the upper teens and low-20s. High temperatures on Christmas Day will be low-40s at the beaches and upper-30s inland.

A warming trend begins from there on.