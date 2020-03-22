Armed and dangerous man wanted for multiple charges: HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Horry County are looking for a man wanted for multiple charges, the department said on social media.

Bobby Joe Martin, 39, of Loris is wanted for assault and malicious damage charges, according to Horry County police. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

He is known to frequent the Loris and Galivants Ferry area and may be driving a burgundy pickup truck with some damage and missing bumpers.

He is about 6’3” and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information about Martin is asked to call 843-248-1520. Count on News13 for updates.

