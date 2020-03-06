Armed robbery involving AR-15 at Dollar General in Marlboro County

CLIO, SC (WBTW) – An armed robbery happened at a dollar store in Marlboro County on Thursday night, according to authorities.

Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office tells News13 it happened at the Dollar General in Clio and that the sheriff’s office is assisting the Clio Police Department.

Clio Police Chief Chad Cheras says the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Two men, with their faces covered, entered the business. Chief Cheras says one of the suspects had a handgun while another had an AR-15 rifle. At least one of the guns was pointed at the cashier and the suspects demanded money. The two were able to get an unknown amount of money, and then left.

No injuries were reported.

Police tell us that witnesses say the suspect’s drove away in a black, older model, Mercury 4-door.

The McColl Police Department is also involved in the investigation. Chief Cheras would like to thank the McColl Police Department and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.