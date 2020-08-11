Arrest made in MB shooting that led to police chase on George Bishop Pkwy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that led to a police chase on July 29 along George Bishop Parkway.

Johnny Frasier has been arrested and is awaiting a bond hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Corporal Tom Vest.

Police say Frazier was not involved in the chase, but allege he is responsible for the shooting that happened earlier in the night.

Around Midnight on the 29, officers responded to gunshots in the area of Mr. Joe White avenue and Nance Street shortly after a person called from Bay Pointe apartments to report they had been struck by a bullet while inside their home, according to Vest.

After using city cameras, they were able to identify the car. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful , authorities said.

The vehicle fled outbound on 501 then south on 17 bypass, where nearby officers arrived to arrest. The driver stopped and fled from his car into the nearby abandoned freestyle music park, according to Vest.

