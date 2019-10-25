Artist launches animal shelter fundraiser campaign in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dean Russo’s artwork is described as Andy Warhol crossed with pop artist Keith Haring’s fondness for animals.

Russo says his inspiration for art comes from his love of music and passion for animals.

A partnership between Russo and the company Ship on Site launched the creation of the Russo’s for Rescues campaign.

The fundraising campaign donates profit made from Russo’s artwork to local animal shelters.

On Friday a meet and greet event was held at the Alabama Theater in North Myrtle Beach and marked the start of the campaign tour.

Russo says some of his original artwork came from portraits of animals in shelters.

“It was as simple as asking them for their photos and then in return I would give a percentage of the sales. Whether it’s an original painting, or a shirt, or a print, I would give part proceeds back to those rescues. So it was full circle,” said Russo.

A portion of sales made at Friday’s event will be donated to animal shelters in the Grand Strand.

Russo’s next fundraising event will be held on Saturday in Charleston.